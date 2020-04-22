Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $23.59

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $23.59. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 93,738 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,769,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

