Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.00

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.00 and traded as low as $10.90. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 24,913,392 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

