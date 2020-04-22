Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $47.29

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.94, but opened at $47.29. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 417,987 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.
About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
