Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $47.29

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.94, but opened at $47.29. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 417,987 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $2,768,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.