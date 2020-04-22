DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised DIRTT Environmental from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of DRTT stock remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. DIRTT Environmental has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge acquired 79,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $144,570.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

