Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

NYSE D traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,242. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.