Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Update

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 1,992,600 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOMO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 15,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $405.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.87. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.