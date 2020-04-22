Downing Two VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:DP2K)

Downing Two VCT PLC (LON:DP2K) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.79.

