Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Short Interest Update

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 3,132,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.