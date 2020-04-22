Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 1,986,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.16. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

