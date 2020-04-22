Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 2.8%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.30, 1,470,374 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,616,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,785 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,652 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

