Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSE:EGIF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

