Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 6,491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 26.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages recently commented on EBIX. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ebix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.
In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,951,828 shares in the company, valued at $34,855,122.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,174 shares of company stock worth $2,517,437. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of EBIX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Ebix has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $548.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.99.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Ebix’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.
