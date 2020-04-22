Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,857,000 after purchasing an additional 173,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 875,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

