Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $22,413,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $7,404,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $283,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

