Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Issues Earnings Results

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of EDR traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.65. Egdon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

