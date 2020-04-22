Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. 2,555,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

