Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 11,029,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,910. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.