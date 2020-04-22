Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eltek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

ELTK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 26,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,158. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Eltek has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 1.09% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

