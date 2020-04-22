Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. 366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.68. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Emclaire Financial makes up 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.48% of Emclaire Financial worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

