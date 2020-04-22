Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 1,903,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,178,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.