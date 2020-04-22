Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Endologix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Endologix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELGX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endologix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Endologix to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Endologix has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endologix will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

