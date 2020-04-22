Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Energizer (NYSE:ENR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.61% from the company’s current price.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. 646,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,059. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,269.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

