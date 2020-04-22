Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $35.51

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $35.51. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 1,846,819 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,976,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
