Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $35.51

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $35.51. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 1,846,819 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,976,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

