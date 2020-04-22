Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Entravision Communication stock remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 171,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,923. The company has a market cap of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Entravision Communication has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

