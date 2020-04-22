Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.19% of Equinix worth $97,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.59 on Wednesday, reaching $684.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $614.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.69. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $698.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

