Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $684.79. 433,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,949. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $614.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.69. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $698.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

