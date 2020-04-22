Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.31. Eros International shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 108,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 240.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EROS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eros International in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eros International by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 238,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Eros International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eros International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

