European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.69

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and traded as high as $85.60. European Assets Trust shares last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 396,923 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $307.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

In related news, insider Julia Bond purchased 13,639 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £9,956.47 ($13,097.17). Also, insider Stuart Paterson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £21,300 ($28,018.94). In the last three months, insiders bought 76,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,256.

About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

