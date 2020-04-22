Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,986,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,071.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after acquiring an additional 420,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,229. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.