Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,895 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 846,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,485. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

