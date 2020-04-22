Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,975 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,975 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,795,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,505,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,559,240. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.