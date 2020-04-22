Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5,163.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.19.

NYSE:FLT traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.03. 63,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,514. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.07. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.