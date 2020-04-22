Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 308.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Square by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Square by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Square by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 209,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Square by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,339. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 11,932,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,506,468. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

