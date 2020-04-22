Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 501 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 58,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

