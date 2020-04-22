Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 660 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.99. 77,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,671. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

