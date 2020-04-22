Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.24. 1,970,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.