Exane Asset Management Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Exane Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,378 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 11,200,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.