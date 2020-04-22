Exane Asset Management Takes $2.60 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. T-Mobile Us accounts for about 5.1% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

