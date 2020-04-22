Exane Asset Management Takes $4.37 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. Netflix makes up 8.5% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Netflix by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $12.41 on Wednesday, hitting $421.42. 20,949,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.08. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.22.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.