Exane Asset Management Takes Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 169,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Tallgrass Energy makes up about 5.4% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after buying an additional 1,030,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 152,770,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,429,687,869.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Jones sold 103,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $2,729,553.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of TGE stock remained flat at $$22.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

