Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $4.29. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

About Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

