Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $457,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 913,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,717,597.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,319,088 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

