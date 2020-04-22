Exelixis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,442 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,520% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 510,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,373. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $229,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,601 shares of company stock worth $10,319,088 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

