eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 4,045,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $538.08 million, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. eXp World has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

