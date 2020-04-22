eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 4,045,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of EXPI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $538.08 million, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. eXp World has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.55.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
