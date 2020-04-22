Falcon Point Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

Eldorado Resorts stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

