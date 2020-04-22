Falcon Point Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 199,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 21,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,754. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.