Falcon Point Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

CSV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. 6,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $383,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,569.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 and sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

