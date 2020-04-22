Falcon Point Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up about 1.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $91,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 91,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,286,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 287,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,835. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

