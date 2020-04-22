Falcon Point Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. WillScot makes up about 1.2% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 4,290.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 279,539 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WillScot by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 192,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WillScot by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WillScot stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 625,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,992. WillScot Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.17.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Corp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

