Falcon Point Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter worth $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:MMS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. 24,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,467. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.85. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

